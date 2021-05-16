Brighton and Hove Albion save a point against West Ham (1-1)

05/15/2021

On at 23:49 CEST

The match held this Saturday at the The American Express Community Stadium and who faced the Brighton and to West Ham it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Brighton and Hove Albion arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Regarding the visiting team, the West Ham he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Everton. After the score, the Brightonian team was in seventeenth position, while the West Ham, meanwhile, is sixth at the end of the game.

During the first period, neither team managed to score a goal, so the players left the pitch with the same initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Welbeck in minute 84. However, the group of the ‘Hammers’ reacted and equalized the contest thanks to the goal of Benrahma in the aftermath, in 88, concluding the match with a final result of 1-1.

The technician of the Brighton, Graham potter, gave entry to the field to Lallana, Tau Y Zeqiri replacing Stand up, Jahanbakhsh Y Trossard, while on the part of the West Ham, David moyes replaced Benrahma for Bowen.

In the match the referee warned with a yellow card only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Bissouma.

After finishing the duel with this tie, the West Ham it was located in the sixth place of the table with 59 points, in place of access to Europa League. For his part, Brighton and Hove Albion With this point achieved, he reached seventeenth place with 38 points after the game.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Manchester City, Meanwhile he West Ham will play against him West Bromwich Albion.

Data sheetBrighton and Hove Albion:Sánchez, Webster, Burn, White, Bissouma, Alzate (Lallana, min.68), Moder, Gross, Trossard (Zeqiri, min.83), Welbeck and Jahanbakhsh (Tau, min.74)West Ham:Fabianski, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Lingard, Fornals, Bowen (Benrahma, min.64) and AntonioStadium:The American Express Community StadiumGoals:Welbeck (1-0, min. 84) and Benrahma (1-1, min. 88)