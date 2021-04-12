Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton draw goalless at The American Express Community Stadium (0-0)

04/12/2021 at 11:16 PM CEST

The Brighton and the Everton tied at zero in the match held this Monday in the The American Express Community Stadium. The Brighton and Hove Albion He approached the match with the intention of recovering his score in the classification after losing the last game against the Manchester United by a score of 2-1. On the visitors’ side, the Everton reaped a tie to one against the Crystal palace, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the match, the Brightonian team ranked 15th, while the Everton, for his part, is seventh at the end of the meeting.

During the first period of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half neither the Brighton neither him Everton they managed to realize the opportunities in front of the goal and the clash ended 0-0.

The technician of the Brighton, Graham potter, gave entry to the field to Burn Y Jahanbakhsh replacing Moder Y Maupay, while on the part of the Everton, Carlo Ancelotti replaced Iwobi Y Broadhead for Mine Y Davies.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Dunk by the Brighton already Keane Y Holgate by the ‘Toffees’ team.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Brighton and Hove Albion it was placed in the fifteenth position of the table with 33 points. For his part, Everton with this point he got the seventh place with 48 points at the end of the duel.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Chelsea, Meanwhile he Everton will play against him Tottenham Hotspur.

Data sheetBrighton and Hove Albion:Sánchez, Dunk, Veltman, White, Bissouma, Lallana, Trossard, Moder (Burn, min.88), Gross, Welbeck and Maupay (Jahanbakhsh, min.88)Everton:Olsen, Mina (Iwobi, min.58), Keane, Holgate, Coleman, Godfrey, Davies (Broadhead, min.88), Sigurdsson, Digne, James and RicharlisonStadium:The American Express Community StadiumGoals:0-0