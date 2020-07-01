Brighton 0 – 3 Manchester United Goals: Bruno Fernandes was figure and scored double | Premier League | Soccer

Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team beat Brighton as a visitor for the 32nd date in the Premier.

Brighton – Manchester United.

Photo:

Taken from Twitter: @ManUtd

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 30, 2020, 05:56 p.m.

Manchester United was served the break. The team led by the Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjær continues his good streak since he returned to competition in England, with two wins and a draw in the Premier League, the Red Devils return to the positions of Champions after defeating as visitor Brighton Albion 3-0.

The return of Paul Pogba and the signing of Bruno Fernandes have been a key factor for the team to resume the fight to get into the first places of the classification. In the game played at the Falmer, these two names were figures again, and together with a good performance from their other teammates, they managed to take the three points home.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring of the game in the 16th minute, but it was the Portuguese Fernandes who took all eyes at the end of the match, after scoring a double at minute 29 and 50, which sentenced the game in which United had in most times possession of the ball.

With the victory, Manchester United reached 52 points after playing 32 days in the England league. The red team surpassed Wolverhampton in the table by goal difference and is fifth in the general classification two points behind Chelsea and three from Leicester who have not yet played their corresponding matches.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again