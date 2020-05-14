Larissa Manoela and Leo Cidade are celebrating 2 years and 5 months of dating. To celebrate the date, the actress and actor declared themselves on social networks, sharing romantic photos. ‘My happiness in quarantine, in life and at all times!’, Wrote Larissa. ‘Best company,’ said Leo. The followers were thrilled with the valentine’s affection samples

The day is a party for Larissa Manoela and Leo Cidade. The actors are celebrating 2 years and 5 months of dating. To mark the date, the couple shared photos on their social networks and exchanged statements. “Best company,” wrote the carioca, who has been keeping his girlfriend company at home training in this quarantine. In the picture, Leo and Larissa appear embraced and ready for a kiss. “The most beautiful, perfect, wonderful, and cute couple in the whole world”, praised a follower of the actor, away from the TV since the end of the series “Jezabel”.

Larissa declared to Leo: ‘My happiness in quarantine’

Already the actress shared with the fans a photo in which she appears kissing her boyfriend. “My happiness in quarantine, in life and at all times! I love you and I love our story that today completes another chapter. Happy 2 years and 5 months”, captioned Larissa. “I love you,” said Leo, who already had his girlfriend’s hair cut. “I love you,” said Maisa Silva. “Much love on the timeline”, wrote the profile of Simone and Simaria. “How fast it goes,” noted one. “Perfect couple”, reinforced another.

Actress to star in six novel with two roles

“Beyond the Illusion” is the plot of the six that will take the place of “In the Times of the Emperor”, successor to “New World”. The booklet written by Alessandra Poggi was scheduled for September, but will be postponed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which affected Globo’s launch schedule. In the plot, Larissa will be the protagonist Isabela, who ends up murdered by defending Davi (Rafael Vitti), who takes the blame for the crime. Ten years later, her sister, Isadora (also played by the actress) is charmed by the boy. Other actors have also been confirmed as Claudia Raia, who will give life to the girls’ mother. It will be Larissa’s first role after leaving SBT at the end of 2019 when she ended her participation in the soap opera “As Aventuras de Poliana”.

Larissa has been changing her look in the quarantine

The woman from Paraná is showing her chameleon side in these days of social isolation. The singer, actress and writer has already emerged with blue, orange and pink dyed hair and recently adopted a fringe. At the same time, Larissa stopped eating meat, devoted herself to online dance classes and, alongside her boyfriend, played at Tik Tok. Leo’s girlfriend has also been practicing meditation and keeping her busy schedule at home. In the backyard, Larissa bets on her bikini when it comes to renewing her tan.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

