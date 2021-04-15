Brielle Biermann Calls Friend’s Hit-and-Run Death the “Hardest Thing ”

Bravo star Brielle biermann continues to grieve the loss of her close friend, Ethan McCallister.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself alongside family members, including mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann, sister Ariana biermann and stepdad Kroy biermann, dressed in all black with a heartfelt message about the hit-and-run death of Ethan.

“i [sic] am so thankful for my family and friends, “Brielle captioned the post.” Thank you for all the kind messages, I’ve read them all. “

The Don’t Be Tardy star continued, “while losing Ethan has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone thru, i am finding comfort knowing how much love and support i have.”

As E! News previously confirmed, Ethan, a longtime family friend of the Biermanns, passed away following a car accident on Saturday, April 3 in Atlanta, Ga. When news of his death first broke, Kim took to Instagram to further express her grief on Brielle’s behalf.