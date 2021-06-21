Brief history of the clashes between Chapman and Guerrero Jr.

Aroldis chapman it shone in the recent week of June 14-20. Four saved games in 4.0 innings clearly show the effectiveness of a closer who takes advantage of his opportunities. His first two rescues, before Toronto blue jays, led Chapman into a pair of matchups against one of the best hitters in the Big Top: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

📈Another successful week for Aroldis Chapman: ✔INN: 4.0

✔SV: 4

✔PCL: 2.25

✔K / BB: 4/3 # HazloGrande

Tuesday, June 15. The Cuban Missile made six shipments against the Dominican promise. The son of the Hall of Fame inductee Vladimir Guerrero Sr., he hit a gentle rolling down shortstop caught by Gleyber Torres. The next day, Guerrero Jr. took revenge. The Yankees left-hander opened him with a 98.1 mph fastball. Vladdy takes foul. Then the roughly 250-pound slugger hits the right meadow on an 87.1 mph splitter that left Chapman in the middle of the strike zone. Although Chapman led the inning to save for the second day in a row, Guerrero Jr. struggled to get those important 25 outs. Aroldis posted eight shipments against Vladimir in the series: four fastballs, three sliders and a splitter. It taught him up to 100.2 mph.

Before, Guerrero Jr. and Chapman had only seen each other twice. The Holguin man dominated the Canadian-born for the first time in 2019 after a prolonged time at bat, and in 2020, he managed to strike out. Therefore, in four shifts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit only one indisputable to Aroldis chapman. The only time Chapman faced Guerrero Sr. in his career, the Cuban prevailed.