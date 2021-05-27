Brie Larson wants to keep her status in Marvel movies

Wandavision has established Wanda Maximoff’s character as the strongest Avenger, but Brie Larson wants to make sure it doesn’t last long.

Brie Larson is already gearing up for her return as Captain Marvel of the MCU, in the recently renamed The Marvels. Inevitably, that rebrand led to a flurry of rumors about the actress’s future as part of the franchise, and while it remains to be seen how much longer she’ll stick around, she’s at least doing the work to stay in superhero shape, as she has. evidenced a recent video that the actress shared on her social networks.

But there may be another reason she’s willing to stay in top shape for the upcoming sequel, and it’s because the latest news points to Brie Larson wanting to make sure Carol Danvers reclaims the title of Strongest Avenger in the MCU, after May Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch take away that title.

Daniel Richtman shared this week that the star wants the Marvel character to firmly establish himself as the strongest hero in the franchise. Not only that, but she wants to make sure things stay that way, with Richtman saying that Wanda doesn’t technically count as she’s turning into a villain now.

“Brie Larson wants to make sure Captain Marvel remains the strongest hero in the MCU,” he says. “Wanda doesn’t count because she’s turning into a villain.”

If Scarlet Witch does indeed end up as a villain, which she certainly seems to be going down that path, then Carol Davers definitely has a good chance of regaining the title of Strongest Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already seen what she can do in her previous appearances in the franchise and with the heroine presumably set to become even more powerful in The Marvels, it’s very possible that she will bring this title back on film.