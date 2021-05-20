Brie Larson shares her training to return as Captain Marvel

The actress Brie larson He has been getting in shape for months for his next participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we know, that next appearance that will place her again as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, will be the superheroine’s second film, titled “The Marvels”. In this time of pandemic, the actress has opened her YouTube channel and there she has been keeping fans up to date with her news. Once again, the actress brought those news.

This time on Twitter, Larson shared a new video of his training for UCM fans , thus advancing the start of the filming of the film, scheduled for the end of this month of May. It should be noted that at a certain point in the video, when we see the logo on the machine it uses, and we see the Sorinex logo, on each side we can see the Captain Marvel logo.

In the exercise, after grasping the chin-up bars, Larson’s trainer places chains on her legs to add weight before prompting her to gradually lower her arms every couple of seconds. After a few intervals, Larson drops the chains to the ground before officially ending training.

Only @MileyCyrus can bring out the superhuman strength needed to complete these workouts, ”she wrote, while Cyrus’s“ Midnight Sky ”plays in the background.

Only @MileyCyrus can bring out my superhuman strength needed to complete these workouts. pic.twitter.com/ekvUeGpcnb – Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 18, 2021

In addition to posting gym videos, Larson has spent his quarantine time investing in video games like “Fortnite” and teaching the game to his partner in the Marvel Universe, Tessa Thompson.

It should be remembered that we will “see” Larson (or rather hear) in the next animated anthology series “Marvel’s What If…?”. In the second Captain Marvel movie, Larson will reprise her role as Captain Marvel. In “The Marvels” he will join Teyonah Parris, who returns as Monica Rambeau after “WandaVision”; Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan; and Zawe Ashton who will have an undisclosed antagonist role.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell, The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The film hits theaters on November 11, 2022.