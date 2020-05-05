The most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to return in an upcoming installment, though there was a Brie Larson condition for the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel.

With Iron Man and Captain America out of the picture after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ the next phase of the universe will be heading in a new direction.

This means that characters like Carol Danvers, Spider-Man, Sam Wilson and Black Panther They will be key figures in future Avengers movies.

Brie Larson is aware of the importance of her character in the franchise and, apparently, she wants to have more voice in the direction she takes in future films.

In fact, According to sources close to Marvel Studios, that was the condition of Brie Larson for the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’, that is, he wants more creative control for the sequel to his character.

He’s even looking for a production credit for the movie, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is unlikely to grant it, considering they don’t typically give that much control to their actors.

Although, Scarlett Johansson got one on ‘Black Widow’, but she’s a bigger name than Larson and that movie is a prequel, which means it’s more of an independent story and doesn’t have as big of an impact on future MCU events. as will have ‘Captain Marvel 2’.

Despite the fact that obviously there will still be some ties to the broader franchise.

In any case, As a recent Oscar winner, Larson obviously has some influence, but it may be too soon for her to ask for more power.

However, going forward, Carol Danvers will clearly be a bigger piece based on her powers and it’s understandable that the actress wants to have more creative control over the character.