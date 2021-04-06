Brie Larson is accused of being jealous of WandaVision and her fans defend her

Captain Marvel – 60% was a divisive movie. There is no doubt about it. Marvel intended to make a feminist superhero movie. It is debatable whether or not he succeeded at all. At times, it feels like this aspect was something that was done in a very studied and artificial way. What is certain is that affirming that it was, made it a controversial work for all those who do not support or do not understand what feminism is. They did not skip the campaigns against the film and to lower its rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

That said, Brie Larson was strongly attacked for this movie and for all the statements she made about it. She proclaimed herself a feminist and earned the hatred of many people across the internet. Several of the campaigns and movements against the film were motivated by completely unwarranted hatred towards the actress. His performance in the film was full of all kinds of controversies. One of the most famous was when many people began to complain that in the first trailer they did not see him smiling. At the time, he replied to the people who said that by sharing posters on Instagram that were modified so that male heroes such as Iron Man or Doctor Strange came out smiling.

There is a moment in the film itself when a character blames him for not smiling, but it is not something they added as a result of the controversy. As it is something that women are told very often, it was already in the script. This is what he said in an interview:

You may also like: Wyatt Russell responds to mockery of his character in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

No. That was already in the movie. We had already recorded it. It is only a representation of the female experience. Yeah, that’s right, that’s why it really didn’t bother me that much when I saw people react like that. This is how it usually happens

Two years after that movie was released, the bullying towards Brie Larson has not stopped. It is no exaggeration to say that she has been and is the victim of online harassment simply for being vocal about her feminist positions. Proof that the hatred towards her is still valid is what We Got This Covered reports. They have mentioned that the DKODING training portal launched a report without verifiable sources where they assure that Brie Larson is jealous of the success of WandaVision – 95% and that they resent Teyonah Parris in particular. Recall that this actress played Monica Rambeau in that series, who is the daughter of Captain Marvel’s best friend and will be the co-star of Captain Marvel 2. It is an article that does not go too deep into that subject and does not come across as too credible.

For this reason, MCU fans have decided not to believe that publication and react to the, most likely, false accusations. Here are some of the best tweets:

Brother, stop lying to have more visitors. It is something very desperate.

Bruh stop fucking lying for clicks .. fucking desperate https://t.co/fSM0SyYtZP – 💥Bruce FAWTS era (@Scopevandyne) April 4, 2021

Why are you that stupid?

Why are you this stupid 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/riXPqmbDnV – kabbo (@ kabbo_4) April 4, 2021

Hahahahaha, get yourself a life, man.

HAHAHAHAHA get a life dude – its.all.a.joke (@un_comique) April 4, 2021

This is just ridiculous

This is just ridiculous. – Dave Smith (@ DaveTheMovieGu2) April 4, 2021

Using Brie to get visitors …

Using Brie for clicks …. https://t.co/0YdEGPZslY pic.twitter.com/IBGCQSFb2h – Marvel / DC (@ soapw1) April 4, 2021

What the hell is this? You guys are going to try anything to make Brie look bad.

What fuckery is this. You guys will do anything to try and make Brie look bad https://t.co/xeBDACqUmY pic.twitter.com/ztIgwJ1P1L – Oli vs the World ᵇˡᵐ (@starforcebinary) April 4, 2021

Some morons saw WandaVision and they wondered “How can I make this about Brie larson?

mfs watched wandavision and said “how can I make this about brie larson” https://t.co/TW82FulVjR – jamal (@jamalontrial) April 4, 2021

They are very desperate, eh? I’m dying of laughter. Just admit that you are very desperate and go crying.

Y’all are desperate huh? Lmao just admit you’re down bad and go😭😭😭 https://t.co/7WUtCZXStf – 🇯🇲Keanu (Not Reeves) 🇯🇲 (@ Keanu_Andrews1) April 4, 2021

Think that Larson I would resent Teyonah Parris or the Wanda Maximoff-centric show wouldn’t make sense. It doesn’t go with his personality. Even less if we pay attention to the rumors that she herself has been pushing for more heroines in the MCU. It is inevitable that as soon as the sequel to Captain MarvelWe will see more and more displays of hatred towards her and, once again, the way the actress knows how to respond to them.

Don’t leave without reading: Loki Releases New Trailer Ahead Of June Premiere