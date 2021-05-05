Brie Larson explains how to get into the skin of a superhero

Share

Actress Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Brie larson brings to life one of the most powerful superheroines of all Marvel studios and for that you need a great state of form regardless of how many visual effects there are. In a new interview, the actress revealed why she was happy to live up to her character.

“I just wanted to feel that in the human realm I could accomplish what she was doing in this superhero realm. And it helped me inform the character. There was no point standing there and saying: The CGI will take care of this. “

Now Brie larson will repeat the role of Captain Marvel in the sequel.

What will the movie be about?

Brie larson has been training for the sequel for a while, and filming Captain Marvel 2 will start at the end of the month. However, this time, he will share part of the protagonism, since the film has been renamed The Marvels, making it clear that we will see share screen Carol Danvers next to Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) Y Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Two new superheroines who will be very important from now on. The three together will have to face a villain whose identity is unknown for now but we know that the actress will give life Zawe ashton. What is clear is that it will have to be very powerful to face the 3 Wonders.

The actress Brie larson as she continues her film career and we will also see her Lessons in Chemistry, a series set in the early 1960s, about a scientist named Elizabeth zotts who loses everything when she is pregnant, alone and fired from her laboratory.

Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) It will be released on November 11, 2022. The rest of the Marvel Studios films where it has intervened Brie larson can be seen in the Disney + streaming platform.

Share