Brie Larson, Chris Evans and more actors will not lend their voices in What If …?

Yesterday we had at the end the official trailer of the animated series “What if …?” which brought us several revelations. One is its premiere for August 11, another the announcement that in Spain it will be titled “What would happen if…?”, third many clues in his trailer, and finally, the confirmation that several actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not lent their voice to the series.

This Marvel Studios project, the first animated one carried out by the study, has had an interesting cast of actors for the voices of the characters. Many actors from the MCU have returned to give voice to their respective characters, but there are notable absences. We knew that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans would probably not return to voice their characters. Now it is confirmed.

According to a Variety report, voices of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in What If…? they will be provided by voice actors in lieu of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Nevertheless, they are not the only ones. Voice actors will also be used to The collector, Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers Y Steven Strange / Doctor Strange, which in the UCM are interpreted by Benicio del Toro, Brie Larson and Benedict Cumberbatch respectively.

Add that in the case of Howard the Duck, will be voiced by Seth Green, who brought the character to life in the 2015-2019 animated series and also voiced him in the pair of Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Interesting the fact that sharing the trailer for the animated series, the actor Clark gregg, who plays Phil Coulson, has dropped the possible appearance of the character by saying “you never know who might appear.”

Beyond excited to be even a small (albeit fowl) part of this EPIC show @ MarvelStudios @disneyplus #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/ytbYycBgQ0 – Seth Green (@SethGreen) July 9, 2021

Via information | Variety