Brie Larson bets on butterflies in her swimsuit

Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, put her super powers aside to show off her beautiful swimsuit in Hawaii.

Although the critics did not entirely favor Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, the sequel to the first installment that she stars for the studio is already in pre-production.

Meanwhile, the actress, singer, screenwriter and director took advantage of a few days in Hawaii with her boyfriend, also actor and director Elijah Allan-Blitz, with whom she worked on the program “The Messy truth VR Experience.”

In addition to being impressed by the natural landscape that she captured with her phone, Brie was attentive to her mobile, as she was seen sending messages and answering some calls in the middle of her moment of relaxation.

For her getaway, Brie opted for a complete swimsuit with a butterfly print from the brand “cover” with which she showed herself aligned with the northern hemisphere station.

While she was solving some earrings over the phone, her beloved Elliot was really amused with an inflatable donut that they took with them to Hawaii to play with the waves.

Once free of her earrings, Brie joined in the fun and covered herself in a fuscia pink garment, perhaps to avoid leaving sun marks on her skin.

Brie also showed the same swimsuit with butterflies in a video for her YouTube channel that she shared in February, in which the swimsuit accompanied her even in her meditation session inside a sauna.