Bridgewater signs with the Jets for a year, .

Quarterback and free agent Teddy Bridgewater struck a one-year, $ 15 million deal with the New York Jets to play the next season under Todd Bowles in the NFL.

According to the official website of the league, the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback met with the Jets last Tuesday and decided on the New York team due to the possibility that he has to keep the starting position for the following season. .

Even though the franchise rehired quarterback Josh McCown for a year and $ 10 million the same day as the meeting with Bridgewater, the 25-year-old sees the possibility that with a good preseason and an acceptable turnout. At boot camp, you can keep the first pin option.

The Miami, Florida native returned the previous season to the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury that kept him out of business for nearly two years, making the Jets, in case your bet with him doesn’t work. They will have a second option at McCown for the 2018 NFL season.

