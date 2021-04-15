BridgeTower Capital Launches Security Token Preview Offering and Announces Global Expansion with Key Partners

Fast-growing tokenized private equity firm unveils Zurich-based entity and future plans to continue expansion

BridgeTower Capital, a global tokenized private equity firm, has launched a private Security Token Pre-Offering (STO) offering culminating in 12 months of work to purposely assemble a team of world-class partners to participate in the market for services and infrastructure of blockchain (blockchain) in the world of decentralized finance (Decentralized Finance, DeFi) of fast growing.

Additionally, BridgeTower announced that it has formed a Zurich-based entity to further expand its current offering of blockchain infrastructure products and services.

BridgeTower launched its private STO campaign earlier this week, which provides an opportunity for accredited investors to purchase shares in the company in the form of digital security. BridgeTower has already been actively involved and plans to raise $ 200 million in this initial increase.

“We are experiencing a global confluence of public and private digital financial markets driven by the adoption of blockchain technologies. This is creating unique opportunities for those who can bring together the right team and product offering to navigate the complex international regulatory landscape. “said CEO Cory Pugh.

BridgeTower is bringing a traditional operational business approach to its decentralized “new world” financial businesses by creating recurring income and growing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA), in addition to providing financing to growing companies with the intention of creating higher valuations. BridgeTower’s current blockchain investment product has grown substantially to more than $ 60 million in assets under delegation within two months of launch. BridgeTower will intensively add self-hosted nodes over the next several months.

Read more

In addition, BridgeTower provides financial, operational, talent acquisition and marketing support for early and mid-growth companies. It has made investments in multiple entities in the digital space and will continue to add investments to its portfolio.

BridgeTower has spent the last 12 months building global partnerships through its own investment support and from companies that have made significant investments in BridgeTower. As a sample of these partners, the following are included:

Algorand

Algorand builds blockchain technology that accelerates the convergence between decentralized and traditional finance by enabling the simple creation of next-generation financial products, protocols, and exchanges. Algorand’s technology is suitable for the development of a broader and more comprehensive digital security ecosystem for the issuers that BridgeTower focuses on.

“We share a BridgeTower-aligned vision that modernized and decentralized infrastructure expands opportunities for participants in the future of financial services. We are excited to support BridgeTower as it enables investors to become shareholders in their private equity firm. tokenized, “said David Markley of Business Solutions at Algorand. “This company has assembled a world-class operating team with asset managers who are focused on the convergence of DeFi with traditional finance.”

Securitize

Securitize is reinventing private equity markets by offering comprehensive and reliable security token solutions that leverage leading blockchain technology, increasing access to private markets for eligible investors while making them more efficient, compatible and liquid.

“We have worked alongside BridgeTower as their transfer agent and technology partner from the beginning and are excited about how they have approached the DeFi landscape with a regulated product,” said Jamie Finn, president and co-founder of Securitize. “We are pleased to play a significant role in the commercialization of the BridgeTower Capital token.”

Archax

London-based Archax is the first digital stock exchange regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in London. Aimed at institutions, Archax also has its FCA custody and brokerage permits. BridgeTower made a previous investment in Archax thanks to the company’s market leadership in shaping the landscape of regulated exchanges.

“We are pleased to work with BridgeTower Capital to prepare its members for the issue and look forward to welcoming them to the Archax exchange,” said Simon Barnby, Archax Chief Marketing Officer. “Archax has been created to bring credible digital issuances to a global community of institutional investors and BridgeTower’s significant investments in growth companies and the blockchain and DeFi, with both debt and equity positions, make it an agent. perfectly suited to trading Archax’s global growth market. “

Black Blanket

Black Manta’s Markets in Financial instruments Directive (MiFiD) II regulatory-compliant platform brings together issuers and investors through its license granted by the Bafin (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority). Financial Supervision). BridgeTower recently made a second investment in Black Manta.

“We see companies like BridgeTower as the investment vehicles of the future,” said Christian Plazer, co-founder and managing partner of BMCP (Black Manta Capital Partners). “BridgeTower has gone to great lengths to develop a number of partnerships and portfolio companies that we are proud to join.”

ABOUT BRIDGETOWER CAPITAL – BridgeTower Capital is a global tokenized private equity firm with a traditional operational business focus on growth. BridgeTower shareholders have access to investment opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi) based on blockchain technology. Additionally, BridgeTower’s private equity investments in early and mid-growth companies provide financial, operational, talent acquisition, and marketing support.

www.bridgetowercapital.com

Disclaimer

This is not an offer to buy or sell securities on BridgeTower. All securities provided by BridgeTower are offered pursuant to a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum to accredited investors only in accordance with a registration exemption provided by Rule 506 (c) of Regulation D of the Securities Act. BridgeTower is under no obligation to bid. Any indication of interest in BridgeTower does not imply an obligation or commitment of any kind. Past performance is not an indication of future success. The forward-looking statements and all other statements in this press release, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Several of the matters discussed in this document that are not historical or current facts refer to possible future circumstances and developments that may or may not materialize. This press release is dated only and, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415006096/en/

Contacts

BridgeTower Contact: Todd Wolfenbarger / todd@summitslc.com

President and CEO: Cory Pugh / cory@bridgetowercapital.com