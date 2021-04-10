Bridget Jones’s diary turns 20: this is how we remember her

Frame ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’

‘The diaryof Bridget Jones’ turns 20. We talk about the movie starring a Renée zellweger in a state of grace, although coincidentally the book on which it is based also adds 25 springs in 2021. Two decades of that plump, clumsy, verbally incontinent blonde that they tried to sell us as a female archetype. And sneaked. It was impossible not to love Bridget Jones, even in a patronizing way, bordering on someone else’s shame at times, until you realized there was a bit of you in her. Or of her in you. The enemy slept at home.

Clichés are clichés for a reason and Bridget Jones was elevated to the category of religion. Or a pop icon, which is the same for that matter. Because there is no ‘mood’ more universal than that of Bridget taking refuge from life under a duvet and with a jar of Ben & Jerry’s of those that require a soup spoon to get to the bottom. Like when you hit rock bottom in life. Like Bridget. Like any of us.

Although I continue to defend that it was impossible not to love her, the final romcom also had its detractors. Especially among those They accused her of being reincarnated anti-feminism because of her obsession with weight and her dependence on men.

Then, Was Bridget’s thing universal truths or has life changed a lot in these 20 years? Can we continue to go to her as the maximum exponent of ‘guilty pleasure’ when things go wrong? I curl up on the couch in front of that movie that we’ve all lost count of how many times we’ve seen to check.

“It all started on New Year’s Day, in my thirty-second year as a single…” Excuse me, but no. The feeling of spinster at 32 does not count. 20 years later, life has advanced and now that pressure is released on 40. The only thing that we have won? Some of the time.

But is that society, like the people who surround Bridget in each family party, is still very heavy. That is why the “When are you getting married?”, “Having children is fantastic”, is still present. Who needs a biological clock when the world works like a fire alarm warning that time is short. Parents are not far behind. They accompany us in job insecurity and empathize with our ruptures. “You’ll never get a boyfriend if you go around like you’re leaving Auschwitz.” Of course, without the grace of Bridget’s mother.

Is the fear of dying fat, alone and eaten by German Shepherds a realistic thought in 2021? Of course we have more important things on our minds, but whoever has not hit rock bottom with a glass of wine and wearing pajamas capable of walking while singing Céline Dion in this pandemic, let the first stone be thrown. The passage of time continues to give us a lot of fear. That is as terrifying as it is real.

We continue to struggle with the scale. We continue dreaming of entering the white pants of three summers ago. What if we are less superficial? Let us remember that we do not spend even half Renée zellweger when the cosmetic surgery allegations came up. The body positive has gained ground, yes, but we have not banished Bridget’s girdle brief, even if it is camouflaged in the form of a velvet bodysuit from Zara. Of course, watching the movie again is wondering when it was decided that Bridget is not a real cannon. Especially dressed as a bunny.

We don’t smoke that much anymore. On the subject of alcohol I prefer not to enter. “Now that I am more than 30 years old, I can handle the drink better.” That was a lie then and it is now. Of course, the meetings of friends are still our greatest lifeline. Although they are six and on the terrace.

“New Year’s Resolutions: Fulfill New Year’s Resolutions.” And still, every year we think that we can achieve everything that we set out to do. That the attacks of false lucidity are solved when writing it in beautiful handwriting in a diary that smells new. Hours of spinning and self-help books to get our lives back on track. Bridget taught us that illusion and naivety are the last thing to lose. What difference does it make if you have the blue leek soup afterwards.

WHAT HAPPENS WITH LOVE? That our sense of smell continues to fail us. Because we have the courage to admit that Colin Firth is the most wonderful being on earth but deep down we know that we would allow ourselves to be entangled by Hugh Grant. Between the one who tells you that he likes you just the way you are – even if not a muscle in his face moves when he pronounces it – and the bastard who shows up at dawn with a bottle of wine after having cheated on you shouldn’t be so difficult. Not?

I want to think that later we rectify, because in that we are also like Bridget. We know that we do not need a partner to be happy … Unless we intend to rent in the center of Madrid.

“I like your boobs with that blouse.” Coming from the boss, this has aged fatally. Also that we normalize the scrutiny of a certain titispervert. We’ve gotten thinner from the bullying. Thanks god. That said, we still won’t find the courage to say goodbye to that infumable Jones-style boss: “If I have to stay here and work within ten meters of you, I’d rather work cleaning Saddam Hussein’s ass.”

Then came the Thai prisons with their Like a Virgin and the babies. But we were more used to Bridget by now. To what it is to be a woman. To uncomfortable stares. To failures. To unresolved sexual tension. What it takes to fit in when the world makes us feel small. Isn’t Chechnya terrible?

Bridget manages to be everything that defines us and all the labels they put on us without asking. Even in these times we would ask for a little more harsh feminism and a little less weakness for the masculine. Lower the bar on diets, too. But still, twenty years later, we forgive him everything. For Bridget, we love her just the way she is.

