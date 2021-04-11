Bridget Jones accused of sexism and actress defends her

Bridget Jones is a character that originally appeared as part of the Bridget Jones Diary, a column written by Helen Fielding in The Independent newspaper in 1995. It had no signature and so it looked like a real personal diary recounting the life of a woman. single for more than thirty years in London, who tried to give meaning to life, love and relationships with the help of her friends. The column was actually a satire on some women’s obsession with love, romance and marriage, as well as women’s magazines and the social trends that existed at the time.

The success of her column led to her receiving her own novelization, which was published in 1996, and a sequel called Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, which was published in 1999. Both were adapted for film in 2001, 2004, and 2016 with the titles The Bridget Jones Diary – 81%, Bridget Jones: On the Edge of Reason – 27% and Bridget Jones’s Baby – 76%, respectively, with Renée Zellweger in the lead role. Bridget Jones became a British icon and her story has been mentioned many times as one of the best examples of feminism in our culture, but with the passage of time this has changed and new generations of women think otherwise.

Terms such as anti-feminist and irrelevant are common when talking about this franchise that came to be considered as problematic. For some this is not new, since the way in which from a feminist perspective the original work fails feminism has always been questioned. This depicts Bridget as an ironic feminist. She struggles with society’s norms of how a woman should be and although she tries to follow her own path in life, she is clearly affected by society and its construction of what is perceived as “feminine.” She struggles to follow her own path and at the same time live up to society’s expectations about her highlights the power of gender

norms of society.

However, despite being a satire, there has always been a part that considers that books and films, in which Fielding has also participated, they are sexist due to the fact that not all women are only interested in having a partner or in having a magazine tell them how to be better people. This conversation came back from what was mentioned by actress Sally Phillips, who appeared in all three film adaptations in the role of Shazza.

Appearing on the morning show Lorraine (via Daily Mail) to mark the 20th anniversary of the first film, the actress, comedian and television host said she is aware that there are conversations today about how many women today They are determined to make sure their lives do not revolve around their weight or whether they are in a romantic relationship.

There have been conversations where people say, “Oh, nowadays women don’t care about their weight and women don’t care about reading self-improvement books and women want more than just a man,” but I think We don’t change, I think we all want the same things. Now there is pressure to pretend we don’t want them. Pretending that we want more things that are more virtuous. We all want to be loved and look good, and we want to improve.

With this, Phillips claims that people still want the same thing, but the way many express themselves today is what makes some “hide” the fact that they want that kind of thing in their life. Last year, the author pointed out that it would be impossible for her to write the column in which she made Bridget Jones known for the sexism she would have to face today, but it must also be remembered that the character went through this several years ago, so it’s not that things have exactly changed for the better.

