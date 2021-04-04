Bridgerton, the Netflix series that loses its protagonist

Sad, but true, this is the news of the farewell of Bridgerton, popular series of Netflix, of its protagonist, Regé-Jean Page.

The 31-year-old British actor played the Duke of Hastings. The relationship between the interpreter and the program only lasted one season, unpleasantly surprising all those who accompanied the adaptation of this romance.

While the second installment of the title was being prepared, the Twitter of the production notified the fans of the aforementioned. “We will miss the presence of Simon on the screen, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family,” they said.

The statements were surprising because they not only say goodbye to the actor but to the character, leaving the restlessness … What will happen to the Duke of Hastings?

The Englishman had already said the reason for his decision, apparently it was not unexpected. “It is a story of a season. It will have a beginning, a middle, an end. Give us a year ”, he mentioned to Variety.

As well as the Afro-descendant nobleman, his wife, the young Daphne bridgerton, is the center of attention of the spectators. Of the co-star, the report recounted that she “will continue to be a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer: more intrigue and romance than my readers can bear.”

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset star in one of Netflix’s most-watched romances

We will have to wait for the creative managers to give the damsel a direction. Will you have a new love? Will your character be put aside after the departure of his gallant partner?

The plot will continue with the efforts of Lord Anthony Bridgerton for finding the woman of his life.

Now, given the news, without a doubt some things in the script will be modified, but it is expected that the beginning of the recording of the second part will not be delayed. Filming is scheduled to start in spring 2021.

This was the official statement: