‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff – Cast, Plot, and Spoilers

The Bridgerton universe is expanding! Are you sitting down? Good. Netflix recently announced that the Shonda Rhimes hit show is getting three (!!!) more seasons and now we’re also getting a Bridgerton spinoff about Queen Charlotte. Still breathing? Alright, well that’s not it. Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton will also appear in the prequel. We’ll * finally * find out how all these amazing women came to be. Basically, we’ll learn their origin stories.

Netflix and Shondaland announced the news on Friday, May 14. I’m not sure what we did to receive such kindness, but I’m not questioning it. Lady Whistledown’s not here rn, so I’ll do the honors of spilling all the deets about the Bridgerton spinoff.

Has the spinoff been * officially * confirmed?

And it is!! I wouldn’t play with your heart like that. Learning that Regé-Jean Page isn’t returning for season 2 was heartbreaking enough. Ugh … * sigh *. DE TODAS FORMAS.

According to the Netflix press release, the spinoff will be a limited series and is focusing on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte. The show will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Shonda is going to write it, so you know it’ll be a hundred.

Will there be a new cast?

Um, probs. The limited series is a prequel, so that means the ladies will be younger. Younger characters mean there will need to be a younger cast. So, even though the characters will stay the same, the cast is likely to change. Casting news is still tbd.

So what exactly will the spinoff be about?

Queen Elizabeth, Lady Danbury, and Violet Bridgerton are powerful ladies in court (especially the queen, obvs). But, what about their ~ young ~ years? Aren’t you curious? Saaaame. Yeah, that’s what the show is gonna be about.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” Netflix exec Bela Bajaria said. Because remember, Queen Charlotte was a real person!

She continued, “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled. ”

Are there any spoilers yet?

Not yet, unless you want to crack open a history book. But, then again, Bridgerton is known for a lot of things (sexy scenes, sexy stars, sexy … you get the idea), but it’s not known for its historical accuracy. That’s what the History Channel’s for.

Cosmopolitan will update this post as more news about the Bridgerton spinoff becomes available.

