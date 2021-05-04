Bridgerton Season 2 First Still Images Revealed

Without a doubt, one of the Netflix original productions that attracted the most attention at the end of last year was Bridgerton – 92%, a series that explores the youthful romances that arise within the English socialite. Much of the success of the series was the protagonists Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, and Phoebe Dynevor as the young Daphne Bridgerton, however, the show also managed to develop each of the characters that surrounded them.

Bridgerton is a television adaptation of the novels written by Julia Quinn released since the early 2000s. Now that the development of the love drama between Duke Simon and young Daphne is complete, the second season is in full production. This time Page and Dynevor will no longer be the protagonists, as the baton has been passed to one of the Bridgerton brothers, Anthony.

In this new season, audiences will witness Anthony’s search for a new love, following his stormy relationship with opera singer Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett). The script for the second installment is directly inspired by the novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, and will bring with it a couple of new characters, including Kate (Simone Ashley), the new co-star.

After all the buzz that was generated when it was announced that Regé-Jean Page It would no longer be a part of this story, now all attention has turned to production progress. Recently the first images of the set were shared where it is possible to see Kate and Anthony together in the middle of a crowd. These photographs were leaked through the Twitter account @bridgertoncast.

EXCLUSIVE: new photos of charithra chandran, simone ashely and jonathan bailey filming at royal ascot for #bridgerton season two pic.twitter.com/WrBApbVpqa – 🐝 bridgerton fancast 🐝 (@bridgertoncast) May 2, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: new photos, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashely between takes on the set of #bridgerton season two pic.twitter.com/jxHYIutb82 – 🐝 bridgerton fancast 🐝 (@bridgertoncast) May 2, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashely between takes on the set of #bridgerton season two pic.twitter.com/JrY0k2vYnl – 🐝 bridgerton fancast 🐝 (@bridgertoncast) May 2, 2021

What is known so far about the plot is that Kate arrives at the debutante season together with her sister Edwina (Charithra chandran), who will be the first to catch Anthony’s attention, however, Kate will get in the way of this encounter with a still unclear objective; what she does not imagine is that soon the young Bridgerton’s attention will be completely on her. Without a doubt, this new romance will keep everyone in anticipation.

Because the first season premiered on December 25 of last year, it is expected that this new production will reach the Netflix catalog at Christmas of this 2021 achieving the same success. In addition, outside the new love center of the story, there are still loose ends between the characters that surround the protagonists, such as who will be able to know who Lady Whistledown really is or the adventures of the rebel Eloise.

Finally, it is still pending how they will handle the absence of Regé-Jean Page and where will Daphne’s place be now that she fades into the background. This will be the second participation of Simone ashley in a television series, although the first leading role, the first was in another successful Netflix production: Sex Education; Jonathan Bailey, meanwhile, has had appearances in the Doctor Who series – 97% and in tapes such as An Extraordinary Journey – 68%.