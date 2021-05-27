‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 – Cast, Plot, and Spoilers

Let’s be honest, season 1 of Bridgerton went by WAY too quickly. I know that it only just dropped on December 25 and gave us eight amazing episodes of hot 19th-century English romance, but I could have watched at least eight more of just Eloise investigating Lady Whistledown alone. So if you’re also anxiously waiting for a second season to drop, like, tomorrow, here’s every detail we know about Bridgerton season 2 to tide you over in the meantime. I guess Lady Whistledown isn’t the only one with the inside scoop here!

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Has season 2 been confirmed yet?

One word: YES. Lady Whistledown’s publicist (aka Bridgerton’s social media accounts) actually announced the news back in January, with expectations to return to production sometime in the spring. But that’s not the only great news. As of April 2021, Netflix decided we needed some more Regency-era sex in our lives, because the show is now renewed through season 4. As Shondaland’s IG post infers, it looks like our resident gossip is going to need a lot more ink and paper this time….

And yes, go ahead — swoon away. We’re doing it right with you.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But there’s one more thing you’re probably wondering: Has season 2 even started filming? Well, I’m pleased to tell you that yes, the cast is back in London and gearing up for a brand-new season of filming. Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) actually confirmed the news himself back in March… without revealing any of the sophomore season’s sets or the costumes. Although he did leave us quite a wonderful collection of photos with his TV brothers. I’m going to need some wine after this.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Will the rest of the cast be the same?



Well, we all know the Bridgerton family is expected to make an appearance, as this season is about all things Anthony (and yes, we know we alliterated just now). And chances are, we can expect some Featheringtons to cause a rather raucous scene once in a while too. After all, it was revealed exactly who is Lady Whistledown at the end of the season… surely Penelope needs to be around in order to deliver the latest gossip to the ton.

Unfortunately, though, we’re about to break your hearts with this piece of news. As of April 2021, our favorite Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) is expected not to appear this season. In fact, Lady Whistledown revealed it herself via the show’s official Twitter account, effectively breaking the internet:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Regé-Jean gave an interview to Variety explaining his decision to leave, saying he was only ever supposed to be in the show for one season. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year, ”he said, remembering the conversations he had with the Shondaland producers before he took the part. “[I thought], That’s interesting, because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on. “

In another Variety interview, Shonda Rhimes talks about Regé-Jean and doesn’t give any deets on the Duke’s absence or if he’ll return in a future season, but did say he isn’t going to be the only character fans will dearly miss. “I imagine it’s possible that after each season, you’ll be asking about a different actor returning,” she teased. So uh, brace yourself in advance!

Despite all our hopes and dreams crashing at the thought of Simon not interacting with his infant son, there’s still so much to be excited about. As the new season is expected to follow the sophomore novel in the Bridgerton series, new characters will be added to the mix. The most important ones? Sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma, who both will play a part in the MAJOR storyline and Anthony’s journey to love.

So allow me to introduce our newest siblings: Simone Ashley (Kate) and Charithra Chandran (Edwina).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But don’t think they’re the only ones set to make their debut during London’s social season this time around. The show is also adding Rupert Young as Jack, a high-society member with major family connections, and Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe, a printer’s assistant who’s ready to fight for what is right. Can I say the word “intrigued” fast enough?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

So what exactly will season 2 be about?

As you probably remember, season 1 was all about Daphne and Simon’s steamy, hot, extremely complicated, friends-to-lovers love story. And as you also probably remember, Anthony, the oldest of the Bridgerton kids, spent most of the last season being quite the ladies’ man. Well, he is now 29 years old and finally decided he needs to pick a wife and have an heir. So if the story follows the books, the second season is going to be all about his love story. “With whom?” you may ask. Read on below for spoilers.

Are there any spoilers yet?

Kind of! All you’ve really got to do is read the book The Viscount Who Loved Me and you’ll have a pretty good idea on how things are going to end for dear ol ‘Anthony. But for anyone who’s not down to spend a few days reading through the entire book, here’s the gist of what happens. WARNING: spoilers ahead.

Like I said, the second book is all about Anthony Bridgerton’s love story, and let me tell you right now, it’s a juicy one. Basically, Anthony knows he needs to find his wife, but fearing that he will die young like his dad did, he has zero intention of falling in love. So he wants someone who’ll check all the boxes of being a good wife but not someone he’s gonna go head over heels for, ya know? Enter: Edwina Sheffield. She’s perfect — except for one small issue: Her sister, Kate, really hates Anthony’s womanizing and vows to prevent her only sister from marrying him.

So Anthony does what any 19th-century viscount would do and sets out to win Kate’s approval. He puts in the work and manages to turn Kate from an enemy into a friend. But Kate soon finds herself feeling all kinds of hot and bothered after their interactions (in a good way). And it turns out, Anthony feels the same way about her, and after they share a very scandalous kiss, they’re forced to marry (sound familiar?) And end up in an unplanned marriage. There’s still plenty of tension and ups and downs, but Anthony ends up living much longer than he thought he would and they have four kids together.

Love it. But how much of the book will be featured in season 2?

Well, funny you should ask. While true fans all know the show is famous for taking its storylines from the book series that inspired Shondaland writers, don’t be alarmed if the new season deviates slightly from The Viscount Who Loved Me. After all, it is TV, and without the Duke of Hastings keeping us hot and bothered, we’re going to need a lot of Jonathan Bailey shirtless scenes to hold us over with each episode.

In fact, when the cast spoke to People right before the SAG Awards, Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) gave his thoughts on how the new season will fare for the Netflix ton.

“I think with all the books and their relationship to the series, I think Julia Quinn has always been saying the books are the starting point and then the writers can have some sort of fun around it, ”he told the publication. “So yes, it is the book in the sense that it is Anthony Bridgerton’s love story… like with the first season, the main structure is the book, yes, but the writers are also having fun with it. There are always adjustments and changes, so I’m sure that will carry on. “

Well then, viewers — we have our vague yet perfectly acceptable answer from a Bridgerton himself.

Cosmopolitan will update this post as more news about season 2 becomes available.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io