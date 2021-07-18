Bridgerton Halts Season 2 Production for Indefinite Period

LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIXNetflix

Bridgerton Season 2 has stopped production for the second time due to another positive COVID-19 test on set. According to Deadline, production on the massively popular Netflix show has been paused “for an indefinite period” as producers “establish a timetable for a safe return amid the Delta variant of coronavirus surging across the UK.”

The indefinite halt comes after Bridgerton had a 24 hour pause on Thursday after a crew member tested positive. Production then picked up on Friday, only to be shut down again on Saturday due to the second positive test. As Deadline notes, the UK is dealing with a sharp rise in cases right now due to the Delta variant — though it’s going ahead with plans to reopen on Monday.

Season 2 of Bridgerton focuses on Anthony Bridgerton’s story, and sadly Regé-Jean Page isn’t expected to return. The actor gave an interview to Variety explaining that he was only ever supposed to be on the show for one season. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year, ”he said. “[I thought], That’s interesting, because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on. ”

News of Bridgerton’s production pause comes as the wildly popular first season got a ton of Emmy Award nominations, including Best Drama Series, and a nomination for Regé-Jean Page in the Leading Actor, Drama, category. The show also got nominations in casting, cinematography, costumes, directing, and title music. The Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 19, and hopefully the Bridgerton cast will be able to attend the event in person (potential COVID-19 restrictions withstanding).

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

