“Bridgerton” gives a preview of the scenes for its next season

After the success of the series “Bridgerton” on Netfix, Shonda Rhimes and company are already preparing the second season.

At the beginning of this year, the “Bridgerton” series was less than a month old and had already been seen by 82 million viewers, which placed the series as the most popular in the history of the platform.

Faced with such success, it would be natural to think that it would not stay for just one season, but that the history of the London aristocracy of the 19th century will continue to give something to talk about by bringing up issues that to date remain taboo.

While the first season revolved around Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, better known as the Duke of Hastings, this time around, the plot will focus on the Bridgertons’ older brother, Anthony and Kate Sharma.

While Phoebe and Simon were roles that targeted Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, this time it’s time for Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley to shine as the plot continues to lead the viewer with impeccable storytelling by Julie Andrews.

Far from focusing on the modesty of the time regarding the purity of the young women that was considered as a value superior to that of their dowry, this time, the series will focus on the honor of a knight and the burden that being a man implies. of family.

All this, coupled with the multiple parallel plots that have made the series a bomb that has catapulted its actors to other equally ambitious projects, since not only has the audience been pleased with the acting and the script, but also also the art and costume departments have done a job worthy of recognition.

While the second season is released, Netflix has kept in touch with the followers of the story based on Julia Quinn’s novels through her Instagram account, in which Lady Whistledown herself, (who is in charge of scrutinizing all the characters) has been leaving clues and statements about the development of the series.