Hundreds of millions of years ago, two galaxy clusters collided and then intersected. This powerful event released an avalanche of hot gas from each group of galaxies that formed an unusual bridge between the two objects. This bridge is now being hit by particles ejected from a supermassive black hole, in the system known as Abell 2384.

The groups collided several hundred million years ago, then crossed paths to reach their current configuration. This released a large amount of hot gas that now spans the distance between them.

This overheated bridge glows brightly in X-rays, and was detected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, ESA’s XMM-Newton and the Giant Metrewave radio telescope in India.

Abell 2384 and its superheated gas bridge are seen in this composite image with X-rays from Chandra and XMM-Newton (blue), radio emissions from the Giant Metrewave radio telescope (red), and optical data from the Digitized Sky Survey (yellow). X-rays: NASA / CXC / SAO / V.Parekh, et al. & ESA / XMM-Newton; Radio: NCRA / GMRT

The new multi-wavelength view of Abell 2384 is a composite of images from all three telescopes.

It shows the effects of a jet shooting out of a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy in one of the clusters. The jet is so powerful that it is doubling the shape of the bridge, which has a mass of approximately six billion soles.

A labeled version of the image (below) traces the shape of the bridge, marks the position of the supermassive black hole, and shows where the jet pushes the hot gas on the bridge laterally at the collision site.

Also shown is the radio emission lobe that marks the end of each jet.

The galaxy clusters they are the largest objects in the universe joined by gravity. They contain hundreds or thousands of galaxies, large amounts of gas of several million degrees that shine in X-rays, and huge deposits of invisible dark matter.

The research is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

