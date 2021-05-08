Bride withdraws her wedding invitation to one of her “friends” for not having a partner



The girlfriend argued that she made this decision because she did not want to make her feel “uncomfortable”

Photo: Dimitri Kuliuk / Pexels

Again, a bridezilla has captured the attention of social networks after a “friend” of this girlfriend made known on her social networks the stunned decision that this girl made against her.

On Facebook, a user who identifies herself as Danii Castro, shared several screenshots of an unreal conversation he had a few days ago with a young woman who claimed to be her friend and who decided to withdraw her invitation to her wedding for a situation difficult to believe.

It turns out that the affected woman thought that there was a great friendship between her and the bride, therefore she had decided to give him the candy table for the party. However, the situation changed when The future wife found out that her friend did not have a partner and therefore, she considered that it was not a good idea for her to go to her wedding, although he did ask for the wedding gift and that the promise of patronage of the candy table would continue to stand. In addition, he promised a separate celebration.

“He invited me to his wedding but since I don’t have a ‘partner’ I couldn’t go but he wanted his wedding gift and free dessert table a sad story these people today have no mother, “wrote Danii.

The girlfriend justified this decision by arguing that she had thought to sit her at a table where there would only be couples and therefore, she considered that this could make her feel uncomfortable.

Quickly, the story was shared by other Facebook users and it went viral.

Many people do not give credit to this situation and have expressed their support for Danii, indicating that he has been a victim of discrimination. On the other hand, there are those who have thrown themselves against the bride, calling her cheeky for asking her to give her a gift and comply with the candy table.

For this situation, Danii was nicknamed #LadyMesaDeDulces. His post already has more than 171,000 reactions and has been shared more than 146,000 times.

In addition, a photography and video company in Hidalgo gave him “a voucher for a wedding video”, emphasizing that he can use it whenever he wants.

You are interested in:

Girl fights with wedding guests to win the bride’s bouquet

Bride and groom ask their wedding guests for money in an original way