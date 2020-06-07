Bride gets married and then joins the protests in her wedding dress | Unsplash

Bride Kerry Anne and her fiancé Michael Gordon they left Logan Hall in Philadelphia, after making their wedding inside the building official, to join the demonstrations in favor of human rights and the fight against racial discrimination making the protesters stop for a moment to celebrate the sweet love of a newly married couple.

The newly married couple joined the crowd who was marching at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to City Hall. The protesters stopped for a moment to see the beautiful bride Kerry Anne, in its brand new white wedding dress celebrate your love with your now husband Michael Gordon who was also in a suit.

After a week full of bad news and protests against the United States authorities for the death of the African American George Floyd, the newly married couple gave good news and love within the chaos on the social networks of several protesters.

With protesters around him holding signs “Black Lives Matter“(The life of blacks matters) a pandemic that keeps everyone with masks, photographers and a large part of the police following in their footsteps, Kerry and Michael They go out bravely to demonstrate in their wedding dresses.

Kerry Anne and her husband Michael Gordon held hands and kissed in the middle of the demonstration, being a magical and beautiful moment, by demonstrating that in the midst of chaos and injustices true love can triumph, which was captured by several photographers and protesters.

Users on social networks did not take long to react to the iconic moment with likes, emojis, comments and sharing the beautiful news. There is no doubt that in times of difficulty and when a person no longer believes that hope exists, there is always someone who reminds us that love always wins over everything.

