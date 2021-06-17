Bride dies of heart attack on the wedding night

Last June 10 at night An emergency occurred in a hotel located in Ibirité, a town located in Minas Gerais, in Brazil, where An 18-year-old girl died of a heart attack while enjoying her wedding night.

According to information published by The Sun, the bride was with her husband, a 29-year-old man, having sex when she suddenly felt severe pain in her chest. After a few minutes she fainted, causing her husband to go into shock.

The man carried his wife, left the hotel and called for a taxi to take his wife to a hospital because she was still breathing, but no one wanted to provide the service. A neighbor of the hotel came out and quickly called a friend of the driver to transfer the woman; However, the driver refused to make the trip when he realized that she was dead. Then they called another, but this one did not want to notice the same thing.

It was then that an ambulance was called, which took about an hour to arrive. The emergency services provided first aid to the bride but could not revive her, so they determined that she had suffered a heart attack while having sex with her husband.

Despite the situation, she was transferred to a hospital but was officially declared dead on the way.

You are interested in:

Dies during an orgy after taking Viagra and an erection cream

“He had a heart attack when he climaxed,” actor Mattew McConaughey reveals that his father died while having sex