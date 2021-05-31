Bride dies during the wedding and her sister takes her place at the ceremony



Families were to go ahead with this ceremony.

Photo: viresh studio / Pexels

In India there are often curious and striking stories about weddings. In that country we have read news of grooms who decide to repent on the mere day of their wedding, so brides make abrupt decisions in order not to be dishonored.

But in recent hours, precisely what happened during a wedding in that country has become news.

A couple from the city of Samaspur, made up of a man named Mangesh Kumar and a woman identified as Surbhi, were marred by the tragic death of the bride in full ritual.

It turns out that just when the couple was doing one of the Saptapadi rituals, in which the couple make 7 promises while they revolve around the fire, the bride vanished.

Immediately, Surbhi’s family transferred her to a hospital, where the doctors could do nothing for her, since he had died minutes ago from a fulminant heart attack.

Despite the pain of the bride’s death, the Surbhi family returned to the site where the marriage rituals were taking place to inform the Mangesh family of what had happened.

As custom dictates, The girl’s family took her body to their home, right where the wedding was taking place, to watch over her.

Despite the misfortune and their customs, families had to go through with the marriage, because they had a wedding commitment to fulfill, so in the middle of a long dialogue it occurred to someone that Surbhi’s younger sister, a young woman named Nisha, might take his place.

So quickly, Both families did everything necessary to get Mangesh and Nisha engaged and moving forward with the wedding.

“It was a strange situation, since my younger sister’s wedding was being held while my older sister’s body was lying in another room,” Surabhi’s brother mentioned to a local media, making it clear that it was a very complicated decision for take for your whole family.

“A daughter was lying dead in one room and another daughter’s wedding was being solemnized in another room. We have never felt such disparate emotions. The pain for his death and the happiness for the wedding have not yet been fully assimilated, ”said one of his uncles named Ajab Singh.

