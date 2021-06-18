Bricklayer wins $ 492,000 in lottery

A great stroke of luck can come to anyone, regardless of conditions, and an example of this is a bricklayer from Argentina, whose life has completely changed thanks to his intuition and a lottery draw.

After more than a year of suspension of activities and raffles due to the coronavirus pandemic, on June 14 the raffle for a popular Argentine lottery game called “Telekino” was held again, which quickly converted a man, from overnight, into a millionaire.

Originally from the city of Villa Mercedes, in the province of San Luis, a woman named Gabriela Sierra sold the winning ticket in her business to a 45-year-old man, a bricklayer or construction worker.

The bricklayer managed to match the 15 numbers of the winning combination for which he won a prize equivalent to $ 493,000 dollars, in addition to a house and 2 cars.

The lucky winner, whose identity was not disclosed, indicated that his first intention is that the house and the vehicles obtained as a lottery prize so that he can invest that money in the construction of the house of his dreams, in addition to being able to support to other members of your family.

