Briatore’s advice to Alpine: “They must focus on 2022″ | Fernando Alonso, Alpine driver and his return to F1 – F1

Flavio briatore closely follow the Formula 1, despite not being directly involved in the management of any team for more than a decade, and he closely follows the performances of his good friend Fernando Alonso. The Italian has revealed that after the Bahrain GP he was able to speak with the Asturian and anticipates a tough year for the two-time champion.

Briatore says he found Alonso disappointed, following a race in Bahrain in which he had to withdraw due to a brake system problem caused by a sandwich wrap that entered the cooling duct. Despite having to retire, Fernando left a very good feeling, coming to fight for the ‘top 10’ while on track.

“I spoke to him on the phone and he was disappointed, even though he already knew in advance that this was the position of the team. Even though they had bad luck with a piece of plastic, which got into the brake duct, they should focus on next year, ”he says. Briatore in an interview on the website ‘Adnkronos’, where he also emphasizes the spectacular classification of the Spanish: “It was superior to the performance of his car.”

Flavio, as he confessed in a previous interview, helped Alonso return to the Gran Circo this year with the team he led in the past and where together they achieved two world titles. In terms of performance, the Italian does not foresee surprises from Alpine this season and that is why he recommends that the team focus on the 2022 regulation change.

“I think they will be 12-15 this year. I hope they will fully focus on next year so that we can offer a better car to Alonso, which is what it deserves, “he says

As for the fight for him F1 World, Briatore also agrees that Max verstappen and Lewis hamilton the title will be played in an even season. He also thinks that the Ferrari team has a difficult time getting on the podium with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, since he considers that there are several teams ahead: “If they all finish, it will be difficult for them to get podiums.”

