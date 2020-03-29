Flavio says that Mosley and Ecclestone did not like that Benetton won

That championship had one of the most controversial outcomes in all of F1 history

Flavio Briatore maintains that the FIA ​​stopped Michael Schumacher and the Benetton team for four races in the 1994 season in order to make such tests more interesting. Although they were finally able to win the championship that year, the Italian maintains that having been in that situation with Schumacher was a disaster for both parties.

The 1994 season was one of the most controversial in all of history. Especially due to the fact that the FIA ​​suspended Schumacher for the Italian and Portuguese GPs for ignoring the black flag he received at the British GP.

Furthermore, the German was disqualified from the Belgian GP five hours after winning the race due to technical irregularities. Briatore thinks that Schumacher was left out of those tests in Monza and Estoril to make them more interesting, given that Benetton had a car that was superior to his rivals at that time.

“Benetton was a t-shirt brand that made it to Formula 1 five years before winning its first World Cup in 1994. That year we fought for the title and we won it suffering in the end, they stopped us for four races to make the races more interesting. That for me, for the team and for Michael was an absolute disaster, “said Briatore on the official Formula 1 podcast, Beyond The Grid.

That championship had a really controversial outcome between Schumacher and the other candidate for the title that year, Damon Hill. During the equator of the race they collided when Hill tried to overtake Schumacher, the German closed the door for him and the British took him ahead.

Finally, everything ended in a double abandonment, Michael went against the protections and Damon left in the pits because of a break in the suspension. It is worth mentioning that this maneuver by Schumacher – in which Hill closed the door to the limit – was widely criticized over the years. However, he had no sanction, which allowed him to win the first of his seven World Cups.

On the other hand, Briatore assures that neither the executive director of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone nor the president of the FIA ​​at the time, Max Mosley wanted to see Benetton win races, since it was not normal for a brand of shirts to stay ahead of historical teams like McLaren, Ferrari or Williams.

“For Bernie and Max, watching Benetton win was a disaster. Seeing Benetton ahead of Ferrari, McLaren and the rest was not normal. It is like that Premier League that Leicester won ahead of teams like Manchester United, Chelsea … “, Briatore said to finish.

