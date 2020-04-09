Praises certain aspects of Ecclestone and Liberty Media’s management of F1

The Italian provides ideas for a more interesting competition

Flavio Briatore left Formula 1 after the 2008 season and the crashgate scandal. However, the Italian is very aware of the future of the current category. Whoever was Renault’s team boss is very clear who his favorite drivers are on the current grid.

Briatore is also very clear who he would sign if he had a team and the battle he would have liked to see years ago within the same team. In addition, he has confessed which two current drivers he would like to see as rivals.

“The best driver on the grid today is Hamilton followed by Verstappen and Leclerc. I would like to see these two together in the same team. From my time in Formula 1, I would stay with Senna and Schumacher together, because we really couldn’t see them compete Among them. If I had a team, I would choose Alonso. He is in good physical shape and makes very few mistakes, “he said in statements collected by the Italian media El Corriere della Sera.

The Italian believes that Formula 1 has taken steps forward since Liberty Media acquired it, but also believes that there has been a setback in certain respects. That is why it does not opt ​​for either of the two ways of directing it.

“I would say that my Formula 1 would be 50 and 50. I had wars for communication with Ecclestone, but with him a problem was solved in three minutes. Now it takes a boss, a leader,” he explained.

The queen category has been working for months to set a budget limit for the teams in order to reduce the inequalities between them. Briatore is in favor of it, but also brings a different idea of ​​how it could be fixed. In turn, it suggests a new format for racing.

“I have always said that everything that is not seen must be the same for everyone. The more the cars are the same, the more the drivers stand out and the more the teams in the middle zone can compete. The budget limit is made not by establishing a number, but by by regulation. You must set the number of flaps available or the total hours that can be spent in the wind tunnel. And the races must be shorter, there should be two of forty minutes, “he said to finish.

