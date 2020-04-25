The Italian believes that F1 has been successful with the cancellation of Grand Prix

You have experienced firsthand the suffering in your country’s hospitals

Flavio Briatore, Italian businessman and former head of the Formula 1 team, explained to Nico Rosberg that Formula 1 has done well with the cancellation of the Grand Prix scheduled for these dates. The transalpine considers that the priority at the moment is to stop the coronavirus pandemic at all costs.

Briatore has been involved in the fight against Covid-19 and has donated € 100,000 to a hospital in Italy. The Italian, on a routine visit to the doctor, experienced first-hand the suffering that is experienced today in health centers.

“You can’t imagine it,” he explains to Nico Rosberg through a video call. “You used to go to the doctor and see the people in front of you dying. In Italy, the death rate from the virus is 10%.”

Regarding Formula 1 races, Briatore has been in favor of the sequential suspensions and cancellations of the Greats planned for 2020. The Italian believes that the main thing is to survive the disease and for this you must confine yourself at home.

“Have you seen all the Grand Prix? They are all being canceled. No one imagined three months ago without tennis or Grand Prix. In just a few days our whole life has changed: without tennis, without races …”.

“Right now we need to survive, it’s very hard for everyone. The daughter of a friend of mine of about nine years has caught the disease and her mother of about 32 years too. I think staying at home is the only way to calm the situation, “said Briatore to finish.

Briatore is currently under quarantine at his Monaco home. There, he is with his family and admits that he plays soccer with his son in his spare time.

Regarding his business, the Italian is satisfied with how the Monaco government deals with the business situation. In the Principality, its employees receive 70% of their salary from the authorities.

