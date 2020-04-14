Flavio: “Montezemolo did not want to admit that Ferrari owes Fernando everything”

Massa remembers his days with Fernando as a partner: “Everything was in favor of a pilot”

Flavio Briatore believes that Ferrari did not value Fernando Alonso as it deserved. The Italian thinks that one of the team’s big problems then was that they were jealous of the Asturian and points out that one of the Scuderia’s ills is sometimes having better drivers than the cars they are capable of designing.

Briatore is responsible for the success of Michael Schumacher with Benetton and Fernando Alonso with Renault. The Italian businessman, who has just turned 70, says that the Spanish pilot surprised him because he did not expect to find someone better than Michael.

“I am proud to have worked with two of the best Formula 1 drivers of his generation. I thought that after Michael, there was not going to be anyone better, but Fernando was at least as good. He had no weaknesses in driving, none” Briatore comments in statements to F1 Insider.

Flavio, in addition, defends the piloting of Fernando ahead of the single-seaters that the Spanish had at his disposal. Briatore highlights how much Ferrari owes Alonso and ensures that Scuderia was jealous of the Asturian. In addition, the businessman points out that the Italian team’s problem is precisely having had better drivers than their cars have been.

“It was Fernando who made the difference and not the car. Unfortunately Luca di Montezemolo did not want to admit that Ferrari owes Fernando everything. On the contrary: Ferrari was jealous of Fernando. This is always the problem of drivers at Ferrari. You have to get the team moving, but you can’t be too good for your car. It is a balancing act, “adds Briatore.

MASSA: FERRARI, IN FAVOR OF ALONSO

On the other hand, Felipe Massa also remembers how the days were when he and Fernando drove for Ferrari. The Brazilian offers a less idyllic view of the situation and acknowledges that the team was built around Alonso, which placed Felipe at a clear disadvantage, an inequality that, according to Massa, he does not see in the current lineup.

“Everything was in favor of a single pilot. In my days with Alonso, he had so much power in the team that the rest forgot. At least current Ferrari drivers are still allowed to fight, even after having an accident. Today there is much more balance, compared to when I was there because they treat the two drivers equally, “says Massa in words for the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.