It reveals that the first time he saw Alonso cry was in 2010, when he lost the title

The Italian denies that he was ever close to signing for Ferrari

Many fans believe that luck has made Fernando Alonso not have achieved everything he could have achieved in Formula 1. His friend and former boss Flavio Briatore assures that the Spaniard does not have much to regret in his career, only in his second stage. at McLaren in your opinion.

If Briatore looks back and reflects on things that could have been done better in Alonso’s career, he recognizes that living a second stage with McLaren was “shit”. In addition, he remembers with great sadness the two World Cups that escaped the Asturian in 2010 and 2012 and ensures that until then he had never seen his pupil cry.

“The only shit was going to McLaren. The big regret is Ferrari, he has lost two world championships through no fault of his own. The first, in 2010, was already won and there was a wall error. It was very difficult, I had never seen Fernando cry. F1 history would have changed. The following year with incredible motivation, he would have won again, but there were misunderstandings, “Briatore said in remarks to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Briatore, whose last F1 season was 2008 for the crashgate, admits he longs for what it felt like to lead a team. “I miss managing a team, having to make continuous decisions, it is an ongoing challenge. The other day, with Alonso, we remembered the Brazilian GP when it rained and decided to start with dry tires. No one but us rode it. It was the last classified and finished third “, recalls the Italian businesswoman.

Lastly, Flavio denies that he was close to signing for Ferrari, highlights how badly Matt Mattiacci treated Fernando Alonso and assures that he does not understand how Ferrari has spent so many years without winning with the resources it has.

“No. Ferrari is a little everyone’s dream, I think it would not be difficult to manage it. When Alonso was there, there was a certain contrast with Mattiacci: it was always Fernando’s fault. I still do not understand how Ferrari does not win: it has the financing, it has history, it has very good mechanics, I think it needs to put it all together, “says Briatore to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.