Brian Ortega believes he won’t be UFC champion until he defeats Max Holloway in a rematch

By Edwin Pérez – Max Holloway and Brian Ortega met at UFC 231 in December 2018. Until then, Ortega was an undefeated fighter whom many thought would be able to snatch Holloway’s featherweight belt.

However, Holloway swept Ortega through the fact that he was immensely superior on striking ground. In fact, Holloway inflicted so much damage on Holloway that the medic was forced to stop the match after the fourth round was over.

Fortunately for Ortega, after the fall by TKO at the hands of Holloway, he managed to get back on track to win by defeating Chan sung jung by unanimous decision in October 2020, and is now expected to meet the reigning featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, in the co-star of UFC 260 next March 27.

Ortega delivered some statements to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, where he referred to the title match with Volkanovski and a possible rematch with Holloway. Ortega is honest and admits that even if he defeats Volkanovski at UFC 260, he won’t feel like a true champion until he beats Holloway in the rematch:

“I wouldn’t feel like a 100 percent champion if I didn’t go back (to face Holloway). That man has that on his resume. He gave me my first loss, something you can never deny him. So now it’s like, well, we have to do this well ”.

Ortega can win the featherweight belt at # UFC260, but beating Holloway would make him feel like the champ 🏆 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/VSPLxMRqBa – ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 17, 2021

