Brian May, we wish you Happy Birthday!

Brian May has a birthday this half of July and we are happy to wish him a great birthday! We love! We tell you all the details and why not? A bit of curiosities and secrets from our talented artist and musician, Brian May!

Turns out, Brian’s birthday is today! He is no more and no less than 74 years old! This talented British artist today celebrates one more year of life and here at Music News we are happy to be able to wish him a happy happy birthday! 74 years of a lot of music, a lot of footprint and a lot of trajectory combined with talent !!

His full name is Brian Harold May, better known worldwide as Brian May, and he is a great musician, due to his years of experience and his great passion and talent in his field.

Brian is also a composer, and not only that, he is also a multi instrumentalist, activist, astrophysicist, guitarist, vocalist, pffff, a whole case of cuteness, we just love him !!

Brian May had his birthday yesterday July 19 and celebrated still in a pandemic, definitely no one was saved from being able to make a normal birthday!

May is an iconic talent in the world of the music industry, let us also remember that he was well known for being a guitarist, composer, vocalist and on many occasions, he was also a keyboardist for the British band so legendary that to this day he is still heard and whose songs continue to inspire new generations, of course we refer to Queen, this simple fact, the simple fact that Brian May was part of this band, contributing with his talent, with his music, with his two cents, with his compositions, With his knowledge of music they make him a great icon of music, a man and artist who has definitely left his mark and we are sure he will continue to do so.

Happy birthday to Brian May! May you meet many more!