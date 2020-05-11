After the success of the biographical film about Freddie Mercury “Bohemian Rhapsody“Fans have speculated on a sequel to the film, however, Queen guitarist Brian May has finally spoken up about this alleged installment.

“I don’t think there will be a sequel. But we have analyzed it quite seriously ”

“Don’t think we didn’t think about it. We’ve talked. Basically we think not, for the moment. I suppose things could change, but I think it would be difficult, “May told the magazine. Rolling Stone.

The guitarist explained that if there were a sequel, it would focus on Mercury’s later years, where he left public life to fight HIV in private. “I don’t think it is encouraging,” he admitted.

“There are a million things in our career that couldn’t be shown in the film, because they had to be so simplified so that they could be shown. But we really don’t think there’s another movie there“

Finally he stressed that “they should look elsewhere”, since the possibilities of telling another story of the band may arise.

“I don’t think there will be a sequel. But we have analyzed it quite seriously ”, he told the specialized media.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) is starring Rami Malek and directed by Bryan Singer, it won four Oscars and a gross of over $ 900 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing biographical film in history.

AC

.