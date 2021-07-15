Brian Lozano reveals the date of his return to the field with the Warriors

After missing the 2020-2021 season of Liga MX, winger Brian Lozano is already counting down the days to join the Santos Laguna team for the start of the Apertura tournament in Mexican soccer.

In an interview for the radio medium ‘Radio Sport’ broadcast on the portal of ESPN, the Uruguayan offensive has revealed that he would be back on the courts between matchday 2 or 3 in the 2021-2022 season.

“We have been working from less to more, it was a very hard injury that touched me; today I am getting closer to returning to the courts and that makes me very happy, I have been preparing myself in the best way,” he declared.

In addition, winger Brian Lozano confessed that it has been one of the most difficult moments in his professional career and that it has been hard work to be able to return better than ever to the courts with Santos Laguna.

“The injury was very serious, it caught me at the best moment of my career; at the time it hit me very hard, many things crossed my mind, in the process of recovering from my first surgery I wanted to go back to Uruguay because not I saw an improvement and my leg hurt a lot, and it turns out that over time the bone was not consolidated, the second operation was successful, now I am feeling better, “he said.

