Brian Lozano has spoken of the difficulties he encountered when he made the move from Uruguay to join América in late 2015.

The then 21-year-old failed to settle with the Azulcrema, and he believes the change in environment was too much for him to handle at that stage of his career.

“Upon arrival, I found a very different reality,” the former Defensor Sporting winger told ESPN Uruguay.

“I was used to being with my family, always surrounded by people. My contractor asked me to come back to my house to spend the New Year holidays with my family and they said no; on December 24 I was locked in a hotel. ”

Now 26, Lozano described his whirlwind move to the Liga MX giants.

“I came from the Pan American Games [in Toronto]. I started to watch news of the supposed interest of America. I looked at the club, and I saw that it was crazy.

“From Defensor Sporting to América it was a very big change that made me happy and nervous at the same time.”

Lozano was unable to make his mark with Las Águilas, who loaned him Uruguayan side Nacional before sending him to Liga MX rivals Santos Laguna.

His loan move to Santos was subsequently made permanent in 2018, and he feels he finally come to terms with the Mexican game.

“It is very intense soccer, it runs a lot,” Lozano said.

“If you are not an intense player, it is difficult for you to do well. In tactical terms, they can get a little messy, so in Mexican soccer there are many goals, although they have also improved a lot in that sense. ”

The diminutive winger has become a regular feature in Uruguay squads over the past year or so, after making his senior international debut in a friendly against Panama in 2015.