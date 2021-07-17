Brian Lozano leaves Santos preseason and is out for the friendly vs Tepatitlán

Brian Lozano, Santos Laguna midfielder, will miss the friendly match that the Laguna team will hold against the Tepatitlán squad of the MX Expansion League in Guadalajara, so he will not be available for the last friendly match of those led by Guillermo Almada.

According to information from Jesús Cazares, Brian Lozano dropped the Santos Laguna match against Tepatitlán of the Liga de Expansión MX, and the Uruguayan player immediately returned to the city of Torreón to rest and see how he feels in agreement at the start of the Apertura 2021.

Also read: Perla Mont shows off her heart attack figure in a white swimsuit on the beach

“El Huevo will not be available for the preparation match between @ClubSantos and @TepatitlanFC in Guadalajara, the Uruguayan already returns to Torreón this Friday.”, Cazares reported.

Although the cause of his absence was not revealed, Lozano is recovering from a long-term injury where he is barely recovering, and the coaching staff considered that it is best that he continue to rest before competing.

Santos Laguna will debut on matchday 1 of Apertura 2021 against Rayos del Necaxa on the Victoria Stadium field, a match where Lozano himself already commented that he sees it difficult to play.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content