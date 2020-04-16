Brian Dennehy, who will star in Rambo, other films and plays, loses his life | Instagram

The actor Brian Dennehy, famous for playing tough characters in the movies he lost his life last Wednesday night at 81 years.

Brian Dennehy Characterized by his burly appearance, he gave life to tough characters in the cinema, later he was decorated for his work in the theater in works by William Shakespeare, Anton Cheknov, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller, he left for natural causes.

The last hours of Brian He was at home in New Haven, Connecticut, as reported by Kate Cafaro and ICM Partners, the actor’s agency of representation.

Dennehy was one of the actors characterized by a great aplomb to characterize somewhat rough-looking characters.

He was also an award-winning actor who won two awards Tomy, a Golden Globe, and nominated for six Emmy. And in 2010, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

During his career, Dennehy He participated in more than 40 films in which he gave life to a sheriff who imprisoned Rambo in “First Blood” (“Rambo”), A serial killer in“ To Catch a Killer ”, and a corrupt sheriff shot dead by Kevin Kline in“ Silverado ”.

During his race He also had benign roles where he played the bartender who comforts Dudley Moore in “10” (“10 – The Perfect Woman”) and the sensible alien leader in “Cocoon” and its sequel.

His path to acting began in the 1970, with films of a certain creative risk like Looking for Mr. Goodbar (with Diane Keaton)

Other notable titles from that time are F / X and Dangerously Together (with Robert Redford and Debra Winger), both of 1986. He also participated in The belly of the architect (1987), by Peter Greenaway.

After turning more into commercial cinema, in 1990 recovered strength with Presumed Innocent, along with Harrison Ford, and in 1994 he shot The Way of Fortune, a film produced by Clint Eastwood and where Dennehy shared the leading role with Robert Duvall.