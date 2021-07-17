Brian Castaño’s team cancels the fight with Jermell Charlo

Tremendous controversy has just occurred, the Argentine team, Brian Castaño, announced that so far the fight with Jermell charlo this cancelled, because they found irregularities in the American’s gloves.

According to the ESPN report, Sebastian Contursi, representative of Brian Castaño, reported that they detected certain irregularities in the gloves Jermell Charlo, Due to this situation, the fight is canceled for now.

“Charlo’s right glove has a balloon (sic) and that glove cannot be approved, the commissioner gave us the reason at 3 in the afternoon, Charlo’s representative called Jermell’s coach, Derrick (James), they said that They could go in 2 hours and the Texas commissioner said yes, at 5 they came with a bodyguard, they kicked our translator out and allowed Charlo to have a bodyguard and I never saw anything like it in my life. So far there is no fight, it is not for money, with that glove we do not fight, our gloves are fine, “said Sebastian Contursi.

It should be remembered that also at the weigh-in there was an outbreak of anger, this derived from several insults that the two teams of both boxers said to each other.

It is expected that tomorrow more details will be released in this regard, with this, an agreement can be reached and thus they can carry out the historic fight for the unification of super welterweight titles.

