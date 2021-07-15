Brian Castaño vs. Jermell Charlo for the unification of super welterweight belts: time and where to watch live

Argentine Brian Castaño will face American Jermell Charlo this Saturday, July 17, in a historic fight for boxing in Argentina as the native of Isidro Casanova, Buenos Aires, will expose his WBO super welterweight world title and will seek unification against him. A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, he holds the crowns of the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF).

The Argentine boxer warned that he will make his rival suffer when they face each other above the ring to achieve glory, unifying the titles.

“It is going to be a tough fight between two great champions. Charlo is strong and a good fighter, but he has never suffered in the ring before. It will do so on July 17. My prediction is that I will win and he will suffer “said ‘El Boxi’.

In case of achieving a victory, Castaño will become the first Argentine to unify the four belts of the same division, since the existence of the four main entities. He would also be the first Latin American, anticipating other figures such as Saúl Canelo Álvarez, one of the best pound for pound of the moment.

The fight will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, United States. The momentous duel for Argentine boxing, which will consecrate the best of all in the 69,850 kg (154 pounds) category, will be televised live on TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play, from 11 p.m.

The show will also be given through ESPN KNOCKOUT live throughout Latin America, and on US soil on Showtime.

