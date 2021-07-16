Brian Castaño, the sweeper who wants to clean the super welterweight

Brian Brown (17-0-1, 12 KO) He used to wear a cap when in his youth he worked as a street sweeper in the humble Buenos Aires neighborhood of Isidro Casanova. He used it to cover himself in case some girl he liked saw him. Years later, his life has changed a lot. At 31 years old, this Saturday he disputes the most important fight of his career against Jermell Charlo (34-1, 18 KO). The Argentine is the WBO world super welterweight champion and the American holds the WBC, WBA and IBF belts in the category. Namely, Castaño will try to be the tenth fighter, first Latino, unifying a division in the era of the four belts.

He is in the best moment of his career, but his life is still humble. He continues to live in his neighborhood all his life (although now he makes his preparations in California) and he still has his father, Carlos, in the corner. Many told him that to get promoted he had to change his father for a coach in the United States, but he has remained true to his ideals and they have reached success. Sebastián Contursi, who was the manager of Chino Maidana, joins that pair. The union works and after winning the WBO World Super Welterweight Championship against Teixeira in February, he did not hesitate to go for Charlo.

Without a doubt, your bet is complicated, since Jermell is considered one of the best boxers of the moment, but Castaño never found anything easy. With a wide amateur past, he keeps great technical qualities of that time, although he is characterized by always being at the forefront. No matter what. The fight is highly anticipated due to many factors, one of which is that style, and that is because Charlo is a good counter-puncher and a beautiful battle is expected. The American fights in his state (he was born in Houston and the lawsuit is disputed in San Antonio) and has the pressure to be the star, but he already knows what it is to trust and lose (it happened to Tony Harrison in December 2018). He learned his lesson and will come out with everything, although Castaño too. You are facing the night that can change your life and it will do so in a special place for Argentina. It was at the AT&T Center in San Antonio that Manu Ginobili (who has sent a video to encourage the fighter) lived many nights of glory. Brian wants his.