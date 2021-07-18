Brian Castaño, from sweeper to champion: a lifelong fighter

Courtesy: Brian Castaño

Argentine Brian Castaño defended his undefeated and maintained his World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion belt, against Jermell Charlo at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, in the most important fight of his career, he failed to unify the titles that he intended, but surely there will be a rematch and the most positive thing, he positioned himself for the big leagues, now he has become known.

Photo: Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME.

From its beginnings in Isidro Casanova, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, ‘el Boxi’, as it is known in the boxing environment, had to face face to face against the worst enemies, who were not in the ring, but in the streets.

Notice

“The street and the night lead you to a lot of things. It’s screwed up. It’s hard. If you don’t have a restraint or someone to guide you, you go off the rails “, assured the champion and said that his father was always his guide to be what he is.

“If it weren’t for my dad, I wouldn’t be what I am today.”, he assured about the impact his father had on his boxing career and recalled: “I got mad at him because he wouldn’t let me go to the dances, to the shit in the neighborhood. Capable I escaped and came looking for me. I would go out on the bike and ask: “Where’s Brian?” And it started with ‘let’s go home’. When he told me three times, I would leave because otherwise I would shit like hell. My friends understood me even though I was complaining, but then I began to think that if he didn’t come to do that, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am “.

At the age of 11, he entered the ring for the first time with the instructions of his father and before the age of 15 he obtained his amateur boxing license, a stage in which he remained until his debut in professional boxing in 2012. He fought 186 times and won 181, an indisputable mark.

In that initial stage, Castaño had to seek economic stability outside of sports and his father was also involved in that, who taught him to value work. “I was a street sweeper with my old man. Apart from working with boxing, he dedicated himself to sweeping the streets. He was searching for it. I went out to sweep with him for about three or four years and then my brother Alan joined. With that we were changueamos. There I learned to give value to money, to take care of my little money, to buy my little things ”, detailed the boxer, in a note with the site Infobae.

Brian Castaño with his father. Courtesy: Castaño family

Finally in 2012 he made his professional debut at the mythical Luna Park with a victory by TKO against his compatriot Alejandro Domínguez and continued to get victories for a few years until 2014 had one of his worst years, both physically and mentally, suffering from attacks of panic, anxiety and the fear of giving up boxing for good.

“It started while losing a lot of weight in a short time for a fight. I got dehydrated. I went to the hospital here. I was seized by fear. That episode made me anxious. They did tests on me. Everything was fine. After a few days they tell me that I had a heart problem and that I couldn’t continue boxing. Left ventricular cardiomyopathy and hypertrophy. But in the end they told me that everything was fine and I could go on. I started to worry. That anxiety turned into panic. I got into the car and my hands ached, my mouth twisted. My dad even gave me mouth-to-mouth resuscitation “, He counted in a note with El Gráfico.

Finally the turbulence passed and in 2016 the Buenos Aires native managed to string together 12 consecutive victories that were going to make him He became world champion in the WBA super welterweight category, by beating Puerto Rican Emmanuel de Jesús by knockout. A scepter that he defended 3 times. Then he was going to suffer another blow in his sports career as it was decided due to a disagreement with the promoters that they should arrange his next defense to strip him of the title.

Finally, the Argentine returned to the scene in February of this year by beating the Brazilian Patrick Texeira on the cards at the Fantasy Springs Casino, which meant the seventeenth victory in his history (17-0-1) and won the super belt. WBO welterweight.

With information from Infobae

Advertisement