Brian Castaño and Jermell Charlo would fight to unify the super welterweight titles in July

The unification of the four super welterweight belts between Argentine Brian Castaño (17-0-1, 12 KO) and American Jermell Charlo (34-1, 18 KO), would take place on July 3 or 10 in Houston , Texas, as reported in La Nación, journalist Osvaldo Príncipi.

Last February, Castaño snatched the World Boxing Organization (WBO) crown from Brazilian Patrick Teixeira (31-2. 22 KO) by unanimous decision (119-109, 120-108 and 117-111), in the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

Castaño snatched the crown of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) from Brazilian Patrick Teixeira

At 31 years old and at his best, “El Boxi” had asked for continuity and it was given. The Argentine champion is in the United States, where he has already started his camp in Los Angeles (he trains at the Knockouts Boxing Facility, very close to the local airport).

Jermell is a super welterweight champion for the WBA, WBC and IBF. This, after he unified the titles against Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KO) on September 26, whom he defeated by knockout in the eighth round.

Another who will be part of the card is the great world welterweight champion, Errol Spence, who is projected as a direct opponent of the winner of “Charlo vs. Chestnut”.