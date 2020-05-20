ActorsMegan fox, 34, andBrian Austin, 46, have broken their relationship after ten years of marriage and three children in common: Noah, 7; Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. This has been communicated by him through a podcast in which he explains details of the reason for a crisis that they have been dragging for a year.

After filming outside the country, Fox (known by the “Transformers” saga) told her husband that she wanted to be alone for a time. “She said that she realized that while she was out of the country working alone, she felt more like her and that she had liked that experience and wanted to try to continue like this,” says Austin.

As for rumors of Megan Fox’s new relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Brian Austin Green has explained that they are just friends. “I don’t want people to think that I am somehow a victim,” he says.

Despite the breakup, Brian Austin says they get along: “I will always love her. And I know that she will always love me and I know that when it comes to family, what we have built is really cool and really special (.. I really don’t want Megan and I to disagree, she has been my best friend for fifteen years and I don’t want to lose that. “

On the night of May 19, 2019 televisions and screens from 207 countries were tuned in to watch the latest episode of “Game of Thrones”. 80 minutes in which the spectators were going to discover who would take control of the throne of the Seven Kingdoms. A year later, its ending continues to leave a bitter taste for its fans.

The finale sparked numerous speculations as to who deserved to be the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but no one expected Bran Stark to gain power. A decision that some applauded, but that most fell like a jug of cold water, since who really deserved to take the Iron Throne was Daenerys Targaryen. As a result, the anniversary flamed up social media again with a heated debate.

The history of battles and struggles for the throne and kingdoms that accompanied many throughout the five books (written by George RR Martin and adapted by David Benioff and DB Weiss), eight seasons and the 73 chapters – some seemed more medium-length films by its long duration – today it still has a lot to tell, such as that it is the largest production in television history or that it has broken audience records.

Fans of the series suffered and enjoyed for eight seasons with the unexpected twists of its plot, which the creators seasoned with high doses of blood and lust, and which captured the attention of millions of people.

The finale broke audience records, being seen by more than 19 million people, surpassing the figures of the broadcast of the first chapter, which brought together more than 13 million. Overall, the entire eighth season was a constant rage for fans. Five of the six chapters of the last installment were the most watched of the entire series, with an average per episode of 44.2 million people between “streaming” and regular broadcast.

In previous seasons and in the United States alone, 9.3 million viewers watched the first season; 11.6 the second; the third added 14.4; the fourth, 19.1; the fifth already doubled the first with 20.2 million views; the sixth reached 25.7, and the penultimate had 32.8 million views, according to HBO data.

The murder of Ned Stark, the main protagonist, at the dawn of the series; the red wedding, the death and subsequent resurrection of Jon Snow, the Battle of the Bastards, or Cersei’s walk of shame are some of the most shocking scenes in the production.

Production that has become the largest in the history of television: it was filmed in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Morocco, Malta, Spain -the country in which more spaces have been used-, Croatia, Iceland, the United States, Canada and Scotland, with 105,000 extras and more than 12,000 clothing items. This success has incorporated expressions such as “Dracarys!” Into popular culture. (word used by Daenerys to order her dragons to attack with fire), “Winter is coming” (the motto of the Starks from the first episode) or “Vidriagón” (or Dragon Glass, material used by white walkers to make your weapons).

Fans of the series managed to become immune to the numerous deaths and beheadings that appear. And they learned not to get attached to any protagonist because they knew that at some point or another they could die. Throughout the eight seasons, according to HBO, a total of 150,000 characters lost their lives in battles. In addition, it is the most successful series in the entire history of television. To his credit, 59 “Emmy” awards – absolute record in these awards -, a “Golden Globe” and seven awards from the American Film Institute (AFI).

There is no doubt that, one year after the end of “Game of Thrones”, the epic fantasy universe continues, and not only in the imagination of all its fans. Also in that of its creators, who are already at work with “House of the Dragon”, the first derivative series (spin off), so that soon it will be possible to say again that “Winter is coming”.

