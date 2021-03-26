Brian A. Nichols nominated as Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs

United States President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate Brian A. Nichols as Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Brian A. Nichols, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Career Minister, is currently serving as the United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe. FHe was Ambassador of the United States in Peru from 2014 to 2017.

Previously, Nichols served as Senior Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement (INL).

Before that, he was Deputy Assistant Secretary at INL. He also served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, Director of the Office of Caribbean Affairs and Counselor for Political Affairs at the United States Embassy in Indonesia.

Early in his career, Nichols served as Deputy Political Counsel in Mexico. He also worked in the UN Office of Political Affairs, the Office of Central American Affairs and the Executive Secretariat. Nichols began his career in the Foreign Service as a Consular Officer in Peru and later as a Political Officer in El Salvador.

He received the 2016 Charles E. Cobb, Jr. Award for Business Development Initiative and Success, two Presidential Meritorious Service Awards, and 13 Senior Performance Awards. He speaks Spanish. Born in Rhode Island, he graduated from Tufts University.