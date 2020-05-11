BRF reported on Sunday, 10, that it recorded a net loss of R $ 38 million in the first quarter of this year compared to a loss of R $ 113 million in the same period of 2019. The company’s net sales revenue in the first three months of 2020 amounted to R $ 8.949 billion, an increase of 21.6% over the R $ 7.359 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

According to the company, the loss in the quarter was due to expenses related to the agreement to end a class action lawsuit filed by BRF ADR holders in the United States, in the amount of US $ 40 million (R $ 204 million) and the effect of exchange variation in the quarter on indebtedness.

According to the disclosed balance sheet, adjusted EBF (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of BRF in the first quarter of the year reached R $ 1.251 billion, an increase of 67.2% over the R $ 748 million in the same period of the year. previous. BRF’s Ebitda margin was 14%, compared to 10.2% in the first quarter of last year.

The company ended the quarter with a leverage ratio (ratio between net debt and Ebitda) of 2.68 times – it had been 2.5 times in the fourth quarter of 2019.

According to BRF, the increase in leverage was due to the effect of the exchange rate appreciation in the quarter on the company’s foreign currency debt. The company’s net debt on March 31 was R $ 15.589 billion, up 17.5% over R $ 13.269 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

In the first quarter of the year, BRF sold 1.087 million tons of products, an increase of 8.1% compared to the 1.006 million tons a year earlier.

In the Brazil segment, BRF had net revenue of R $ 4.655 billion in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 18.1% compared to the same period last year. In the international segment, net revenue was R $ 4.013 billion, an increase of 25.6% over the period from January to March 2019. According to the company, there was volume growth in all key markets, especially in sales to Asia.

The company also reported that it recorded an operating cash flow of R $ 1.520 billion in the first quarter of the year and a cash position of R $ 8.988 billion at the end of March this year, compared to R $ 5 billion at the end of 2019.

In a statement, BRF CEO Lorival Luz said that the company presented “results in the first quarter of the year with solid, consistent margins and positive cash generation, remaining in line with the long-term strategy”. “We have a lot to do, especially in this delicate moment that we are living with the coronavirus pandemic. We are acting in a determined, resilient and careful way, always thinking about the entire chain,” he said.

